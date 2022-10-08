FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An off-the-field incident involving fans prompted officials to call an early end to Friday night’s football game between South Florence and Wilson.

South Florence was ahead 63-0 on homecoming night when the game was halted in the third quarter because of the incident.

“As best we can determine, some people in the stands began yelling someone had a gun and others began running,” Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said, stressing that no shots were actually fired.

In a statement Saturday morning, the Florence 1 School District said the chaos resulted from “an altercation between two students near the home concession stand.”

“As Law Enforcement was addressing the altercation, students became frantic and started running towards and through the home side bleachers,” the district said. “In response to the fleeing students panic set in, and the home side stands began to clear.”

During the incident, the district said members of both teams, officials and cheerleaders were sent to the Bruin Fieldhouse, where they stayed until the stadium and parking lot were cleared.

The district said no shots were fired and “no guns were reported to law enforcement officers, school administration or game officials.”

The district said it did not order an evacuation of the stadium during the incident.

The incident happened while play was stopped and the teams were on their respective sidelines.

In a video, someone can be heard yelling, “whoa, whoa, whoa,” prompting players to quickly begin running off the field and toward the endzone. At the same time, a large number of fans also exit the bleachers in the same direction.

Moments later, law enforcement officers run up the sideline toward where the incident happened.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

