FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio-based company that supplies building materials plans to open a $26 million, 120-square-foot facility in Florence County later this year, state officials said in a news release.

The new Carter Lumber facility is expected to create 80 jobs. The company already has operations in Easley and Rock Hill.

“Carter Lumber has done business in South Carolina since the 1970s, and it has always been a pro-business state filled with opportunities to grow,” President Jeff Donley said. “That same spirit exists in the state today, and we are excited to be opening this location to take advantage of those many opportunities. The manufactured products this new facility will produce are vital to builders in the region as it continues to grow. We look forward to partnering in that growth today and into the future.”

Workers at the new facility at 305 West Myrtle Beach Highway in Johnsonville will manufacture roof and floor trusses along with hanging interior door units. The facility will also serve as a millwork warehouse for stock mouldings, and products made there will be delivered to residential, commercial and multifamily job sites.

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023.

“South Carolina is a place where businesses come to thrive, and Carter Lumber’s investment is another testament to that fact,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Congratulations to Carter Lumber, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.”

The company, based in Kent, Ohio, is privately held and family-owned. It has more than 170 locations across the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast. In addition to lumber, the company sells decking, doors, kitchens, siding, windows and other building supplies.

“We congratulate Carter Lumber on their decision to locate in Florence County,” Florence County Council Chair Willard Dorriety said.”The 80 new jobs that Carter Lumber will create will positively impact the Johnsonville community for years to come. We look forward to supporting Carter Lumber as they begin operations in southern Florence County.”