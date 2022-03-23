Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the date the incident happened after. The sheriff’s office initially gave the wrong date.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a crash Tuesday night following a chase in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck along I-95 for a moving violation, according to officials. The deputy asked the driver to get out of the vehicle. When the deputy asked the passenger to get out of the vehicle, the passenger moved into the driver’s seat and drove away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies chased the car until the pickup truck abruptly turned onto the 169 exit ramp at TV Road and hit the back of a tractor-trailer, according to the sheriff’s office. The person driving the pickup truck was killed.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Deputies said no contact was made between the pickup truck and any sheriff’s office vehicle or county property. There were also no other injuries reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye asked South Carolina Highway Patrol to investigate the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.