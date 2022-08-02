FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.
The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person ran out of the location, got into a vehicle and hit a deputy’s vehicle as he tried to get away.
The man had warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody after the crash, Joye said.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.