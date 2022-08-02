FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a chase that ended in a rollover crash on Barringer Street in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye.

The chase began when deputies tried to serve a warrant, Joye said. Deputies were looking for one person when another person ran out of the location, got into a vehicle and hit a deputy’s vehicle as he tried to get away.

The man had warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody after the crash, Joye said.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.