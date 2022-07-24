FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday morning in a shooting at a motel in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened Sunday morning at Travelodge on West Palmetto Street, Nunn said.
One person was taken to a hospital but later died, Nunn said. Their identity has not been released.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.