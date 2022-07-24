FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Sunday morning in a shooting at a motel in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened Sunday morning at Travelodge on West Palmetto Street, Nunn said.

One person was taken to a hospital but later died, Nunn said. Their identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting remains under investigation.