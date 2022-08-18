FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a vehicle ran into a building in Florence County.

The collision occurred just after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near 1833 U.S. Highway 52 in Scranton, S.C., according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

Miller said a 2005 Chevrolet van was traveling north, when the driver swerved off the right side of the road and lost control. The driver went off the left side of the road before crashing into a building.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

There were no other people involved.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

