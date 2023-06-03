One person has died after a crash on U.S. 52 near W O Shay Road in Florence County.

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person has died after a crash on U.S. 52 near W O Shay Road in Florence County.

According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway patrol, the driver of a 2017 Kia Sedan was traveling south on U.S. 52 when the driver ran off the road right and hit an embankment.

The crash happened around 2:03 a.m, according to Pye.

No additional details were available and the crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

News13 reached out to the Florence County Coroner, Keith Von Lutcken, for the identity of the driver, but was told those details would be released at a later time.

