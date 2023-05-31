FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was shot Wednesday morning on Allen Road in Florence County, authorities said.
One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
No additional information was immediately available.
