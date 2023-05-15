FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies conducted an investigation Thursday and Friday that resulted in 26 arrests, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The investigation, which was done Thursday in the Lake City area and Friday on Lucas Street in Florence, found five grams of meth, five grams of crack cocaine, 200 grams of marijuana and six firearms, two of which were stolen, according to the release.

Deputies said three suspects failed to stop for a blue light, which led deputies on a chase and ended in five wanted fugitives being apprehended.

The operations involved concentrated traffic enforcement for moving violations in high crime areas of the county, deputies said.

“We will continue to focus on these high crime areas around the county,” Sheriff TJ Joye said in the release. “Our citizens and those who travel here deserve to feel safe and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”