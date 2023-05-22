FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico was arrested Saturday for allegedly recording explicit images of a juvenile in a bathroom, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Quint Lawrence Ard, 47, of Pamplico, was charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. As of Monday afternoon, he was at the Florence County detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened on Half Moon Road in Pamplico.

No additional information was immediately available.

