PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges after authorities said that he robbed a person at gunpoint, carried them away from the scene, stole their vehicle and then took more than $10,000 in property from their home.

Wayne Eugene Bain, of Pamplico, was arrested on Friday and charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, grand larceny, first-degree burglary, financial transaction card theft and financial card fraud.

Bain is accused of committing the crime near Gilbert Drive in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies. After robbing the victim at gunpoint, he allegedly carried them away from the scene against their will, stole their vehicle and then went into their home, where Bain stole more than $10,000 worth of items. He also is accused of using the victim’s bank card at multiple locations in the county.

He remained in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, as of Friday morning. His mugshot was not immediately available.