PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico man was booked into the Florence County Detention Center in May after he allegedly raped a child, according to police documents.

Gaven Michael Ryan Lee Hendrickson is facing a first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to booking documents.

News13 reached out to the Pamplico Police Department on May 3 asking for information on the case. Authorities referred News13 to the mayor for comment, who then did not provide information on the case.

Documents were eventually obtained from the Florence County Clerk of Court.