PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in Florence County are investigating after a 35-year-old Pamplico man was killed in a shooting on Friday, authorities said.

Melvin J. Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting at a residence in the 300 block of East Third Avenue, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.

Pamplico police and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

An autopsy was planned for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

No additional information was immediately available.

