FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday night in a single-car crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 10:10 p.m. on E. Shortcut Road, about 7 miles south of Timmonsville, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. A 2006 Saturn Ion was going south when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

A passenger in the car was killed, Tidwell said. The driver suffered minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

