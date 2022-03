FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after one person died as a result of a crash Monday morning.

Around 6 am., troopers were sent to the area of 635 East Ashby Road in Florence for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

A 2013 Lexus was driving on East Ashby Road when they struck a pedestrian, according to authorities. The pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.

There are no further details available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.