Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence County

Florence County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. near Lakewood Drive, SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said. A 2009 PT Cruiser hit the pedestrian while traveling west on Hoffmeyer Road, he said.

No other information was immediately available, including whether the driver will face any charges as a result of the incident.

Florence police responded to assist with traffic control. SCHP is handling the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

What People Are Reading on wbtw.com