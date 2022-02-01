Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. near Lakewood Drive, SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said. A 2009 PT Cruiser hit the pedestrian while traveling west on Hoffmeyer Road, he said.

No other information was immediately available, including whether the driver will face any charges as a result of the incident.

Florence police responded to assist with traffic control. SCHP is handling the investigation.

