Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence County

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened about 7:30 p.m. near Lakewood Drive, SCHP Master Trooper Brian Lee said. A 2009 PT Cruiser hit the pedestrian while traveling west on Hoffmeyer Road, he said.
No other information was immediately available, including whether the driver will face any charges as a result of the incident.
Florence police responded to assist with traffic control. SCHP is handling the investigation.
Count on News13 for updates.