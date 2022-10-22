FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash involving one vehicle and one pedestrian left one dead Friday night on Interstate 95 in Florence County, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

It happened Friday at about 9:40 p.m. near mile marker 163 on I-95.

A 2012 Honda Civic traveling north on I-95 hit and killed a pedestrian, Miller said. Identifying information about the pedestrian was not released.

Miller said there were no charges filed in this crash.

Additional information was not immediately available.