FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The pedestrian was walking north on Sardis Highway near Mack Road, 5 miles south of Timmonsville, when they were hit by a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, according to troopers.
The pedestrian died from their injuries, troopers said. The person’s name has not been released.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured, troopers said.
