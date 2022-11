Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian has died after being hit early Wednesday morning on Highway 378 in Florence County, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Details about the incident were not immediately available, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded at about 6:10 a.m. to an incident near Highway 378 and N. Mathews Road.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.