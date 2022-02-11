Person on moped hit by car in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person on a moped was hit by a car Thursday night in Florence County, according to officials.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pamplico Highway and South Purvis Drive, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. After striking the moped, the car fled the scene. Injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating and asks that anyone with information on the car contact them.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.