FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the neck early Sunday morning at the Lava Lounge club in Florence County, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office.

Deputies found the victim after being called about 2 a.m. to the club at 1928 W. Darlington Street. They administered first aid until EMS arrived and took the person to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released information about the person’s condition or other details about the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-2121 extension 375 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372). Tips can also be submitted at www.peedeeswanted or by using the “P3 Tips” app.

Count on News13 for updates.