FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person wanted out of North Carolina for kidnapping was “severely beaten” Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies.

Deputies were called at about 5 p.m. to the 3800 block of West Palmetto Street for a reported assault, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a person behind the gas station who had been “severely beaten” and had serious head trauma, according to the sheriff’s office. The person was transported to a hospital in what deputies said was serious condition.

The person who was beaten was wanted out of North Carolina for domestic violence and kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the person was not released.

The incident remains under investigation and deputies are working to identify possible suspects.

No other details were immediately available.