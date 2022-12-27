FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said.



Curtis Graham | News13

A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said their puppies were still inside, authorities said.

One person was being treated by EMS at the scene.

The fire damaged the roof and back of the home, and there was water damage to the home, authorities said.

The Howe Springs Fire Department assisted with this fire.

No additional information was immediately available.