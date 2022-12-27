FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said.
A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said their puppies were still inside, authorities said.
One person was being treated by EMS at the scene.
The fire damaged the roof and back of the home, and there was water damage to the home, authorities said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
The Howe Springs Fire Department assisted with this fire.
No additional information was immediately available.