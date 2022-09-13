FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 near Scranton, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about noon at the intersection of Highway 52 and W. Lee Flowers Road north of Scranton.

According to SCHP Lt. Sonny Collins, a 1991 Toyota pickup crossing Highway 52 on W. Lee Flowers Road and a 1988 GMC truck going north on Highway 52 collided in the intersection, killing the driver of the Toyota.

The highway patrol and its Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

