FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed late Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 11:50 p.m. on Friendfield Road at Rushtown Road near Effingham. Troopers said a 2012 Chevrolet pickup was traveling north on Friendfield Road when it went off the left side of the highway, returned to the road, and then went off the left side and hit a tree.

The driver was alone in the truck and died at the scene, troopers said.

No additional information was immediately available.