FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a shooting that injured one bystander at a Waffle House early Sunday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department.

It happened at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House on 551 Pamplico Highway in Florence, police said.

A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is unknown.

Officers learned that the shooting happened after a man and a woman got into a verbal argument and physical fight, according to police. The man fled the scene in a vehicle and fired shots at the woman, but the bystander was hit instead.

The Waffle House building and a vehicle were damaged in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident should contact Cpl. Oliver of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or goliver@cityofflorence.com.