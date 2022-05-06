FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man and a juvenile have been arrested after being accused of breaking into 42 vehicles early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The break-ins happened near Pine Forest Drive, Kinloch Court and Jefferson Drive, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from the Florence Police Department.

The investigation brought officers to the 500 block of Howard Street, which is outside of city limits, and worked with Florence County deputies to arrest Davione Jaquan Cottingham and the juvenile. Both have been charged with 42 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Cottingham was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and has ben given a $16,000 surety bond. The juvenile was taken to a juvenile detention facility in Columbia.

Police believe the two — along with other groups — were purposely targeting vehicles they thought might have guns or drugs inside.