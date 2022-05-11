FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night at a motel, according to the Florence Police Department.

Officers were called at about 8:58 p.m. to the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street for reports of a person screaming. Officers arrived to find one person dead in the room, according to police.

The other person in the room was taken into custody, police said. There’s no threat to the community. It’s unclear how the person died and their identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

Police also responded to a shooting at the same motel last month. One person was injured in the shooting.

