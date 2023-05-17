FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Possible human remains were discovered Wednesday in Florence County, according to deputies.
The possible remains were found in the area of June Lane in the Tara Village subdivision, deputies said.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff’s office are investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
