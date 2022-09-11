FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power was restored to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers in Florence County Sunday afternoon after a brief outage, according to the utility’s online outage map.

The outage was reported at about 2:55 p.m. along Claussen Road between Pamplico Highway and Francis Marion Road, the map showed.

As of 3:45 p.m., the website showed that service had been restored to the 475 customers affected by the outage. The map had estimated that service would be restored by 5:45 p.m.

The cause of the outage was not listed on the map.

