FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power was restored to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers in Florence County Sunday afternoon after a brief outage, according to the utility’s online outage map.
The outage was reported at about 2:55 p.m. along Claussen Road between Pamplico Highway and Francis Marion Road, the map showed.
As of 3:45 p.m., the website showed that service had been restored to the 475 customers affected by the outage. The map had estimated that service would be restored by 5:45 p.m.
The cause of the outage was not listed on the map.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.