FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The United Way of Florence County has a program called the VITA Program which through the IRS helps people making less than $60,000 get their taxes done for free.

The VITA program, or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, is offered every year. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and residents are also able to file their own taxes online.

The program is offered through a partnership with the IRS and the United Way.

In 2022, the standard deduction for single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately is $12,950. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly is $25,900.

“This year the standard deduction rate went up,” said Cameron Packett, president of the United Way of Florence County. “That doesn’t really affect our clients because most, about 90%, take the standard deduction amount anyways.”

The program will end April 13.

Packett said $84,000 was given back to the community through the program and they expect to surpass that number this year.

Residents are pleased with the program.

“It’s helped me out tremendously,” Stanley McKever said. “I am single, live by myself and I don’t have any dependents so when I heard about this program, it allowed me to be able to free up a little bit more income seeing that things are a little bit tight right now and I think it’s a great program for the community.”