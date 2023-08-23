FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Florence County residents were arrested on multiple charges after a brief pursuit that began when deputies tried to pull over a car for a window tint violation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye’s office.

Arthur Lee Gregg Jr., Derek Christopher Gregg and Deloris Amy Taylor are all charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana; trafficking in methamphetamine; possession of crack cocaine; possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; and possession of a stolen pistol, the sheriff’s office said.

Arthur Gregg is also charged with reckless driving, child endangerment, and driving under suspension, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase began at about 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 when deputies tried to pull over a vehicle on Plantation Drive, the sheriff’s office said. The speeding vehicle failed to stop when deputies activated their blue lights and ran through at least one stop sign before stopping at a home in the 900 block of Pitty Pat Drive.

Once the vehicle stopped, the sheriff’s office said the driver, Arthur Gregg Jr., ran into the house. A deputy also noticed a young child jump out of the vehicle and go into the house.

Deputies then found Arthur Gregg inside the house, where they also smelled marijuana and found other drugs and weapons in plain view. After getting a search warrant, the sheriff’s office said deputies found “a large amount of illegal narcotics” and four weapons — three pistols and an AR-15 rifle — one of which had been reported stolen.

Arthur Gregg, 29, is being held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center, according to online jail records. Derek Gregg remains in jail on bonds totaling $43,000, while Taylor was released on Monday after posting bonds totaling $43,000.