FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– The three-day QAT Florence Amateur Golf Championship returned to The Traces Golf Club for its fifth year this weekend.

“100 players are out here, male and female of all skill levels,” Chris Wegmann, the tournament director said. “The best players — and the players that might come out for more of a good time.”

Wegmann said the tournament was certified as part of the World Amateur Golf Rankings for the first time this year, which brought in competitors from around the country.

“Hundreds of miles. We’ve got someone from Ponta Vedra Beach, all the way to Ohio and college players as well,” he said. “They’ve come from out of state this year. They are contributing to our local economy, staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants and playing some golf.”

For golfers like Alla McGillivray, a junior at West Florence High School, it wasn’t as far of a trip.

“It’s hot, but it’s so much fun. It’s going by fast because I’m playing with some great ladies,” she said. “There are a bunch of people out here and everyone is having a great time.”

DJ Reynolds, the owner of The Traces, said local or not, he was glad to see golfers enjoying all 27 holes.

“Our grounds crew has worked tremendously hard. It’s been a dry start of the summer so far, so these guys have worked their tails off to get the place in good shape,” he said. “It pays off when you see these guys shooting good scores out here.”

Glenn Godfrey, president and CEO of QAT, has sponsored the event all five years and competed for a shot at the trophy. He said he plans to remain a sponsor for next year.

“We’ve already got the dates for the sixth year,” Godfrey said. “It will be another 54 holes of golf, and we’re looking forward to it already.”