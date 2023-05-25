TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a pet cat near Redwing Drive and North Ham Road in Timmonsville tested positive for rabies.

Four people, one dog, and seven cats which will be euthanized at the owner’s discretion, were exposed, DHEC said.

The cat was tested at DHEC’s laboratory on Tuesday and was confirmed to have rabies Thursday.

This cat is the first animal in Florence County to test positive for rabies in 2023, according to DHEC officials. There have been 23 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Lead in the release. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or wildlife rehabilitator.”

DHEC said if you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this cat, or another animal that potentially has rabies, to call DHEC’s Public Health Florence office between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 843-661-4835 or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 or select option 2.

DHEC officials said stray and outdoor pet cats serve as a significant source for rabies exposure. If pets in the area have received any unexplained injuries or have been seen interacting with feral cats in recent weeks, please contact your veterinarian’s office.