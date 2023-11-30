FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents in the Pee Dee are worried that a potential sand mine will ruin the ecosystem there.

Blue Water Industries applied for an environmental permit to build the Salem Sand-Henry Tract mine off of Highway 378 in southeastern Florence County.

The moratorium puts a stop on all sand mine operation until the council considers its environmental impacts. A couple of people who live nearby the mine’s plot said the list is endless.

“The noise and the dirt is my biggest issue with it,” one resident said.

This will be the 15th mine in Florence County. The mining permit says it will be about 190 acres.

“If you think a football field being 100 yards is long, it’s actually about 1.32 acres in one football field,” David Yannello said. “So, if you started walking on a football field and walked to the end of the field, don’t stop there, because you’ve got nine more to do and then nine more that way.”

Yannello, who lives in the area, says Salem may look rural, but there are several people who would be impacted by the mine.

One person said they moved there to get away from the city.

“I have two grandkids. One is seven and a half and one is four months,” Roy Reed said. “I want the neighborhood to be quiet, and I’m sure this mine here won’t be quiet.”

There’s also a nearby creek that residents worry will be polluted by operations. One of them said he’s especially concerned about wind in the spring months blowing the sand.

“When it blows, it blows,” Earnest Groover said. “And I heard someone saying the barriers are supposed to be 8-foot tall. That is not enough.”

The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Bureau of Land and Waste Management received an application for the mine in August.

On the department’s webpage, it says they’re looking for comments from community members to help create terms and conditions for sand miners if the permit is issued.

“It’d be nice if it at least regulates the hours of operation, or at least how close it can be to residences,” Yannello said. “Again, nobody wants one of these in their backyard.”

DHEC will hold a public hearing about the mine on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Hannah Pamplico Elementary School.