FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired captain with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office has died, the department announced Thursday afternoon.

Wayne Howard was employed at the department for 40 years and was involved with Camp Pee Dee Pride. He died on Wednesday.

“The number of young lives Wayne positively impacted through Camp Pee Dee Pride and the Wounded Warriors over the years is immeasurable,” Sheriff TJ Joye said in a Facebook post. “He will be missed, but his legacy of service to this community will not be forgotten.”