FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a Florence County roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City, the SCHP said.
A 2015 Levus SUV was traveling south on U.S. Highway 52 when it hit and killed the pedestrian as they were trying to cross the road, according to the SCHP.
The driver of the Lexus was not injured, the SCHP said.
The deadly crash remains under investigation.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.