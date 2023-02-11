FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a Florence County roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City, the SCHP said.

A 2015 Levus SUV was traveling south on U.S. Highway 52 when it hit and killed the pedestrian as they were trying to cross the road, according to the SCHP.

The driver of the Lexus was not injured, the SCHP said.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.