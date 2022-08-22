SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Scranton man is facing a felony charge after he and four others attacked a person, breaking their collarbone, according to authorities.

The assault happened on June 13 in the area of Kingston Drive in Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

News13 asked the sheriff’s office on June 14 for information on the request. After reaching out multiple times, the sheriff’s office finally responded on Monday.

Comaine Jamal Pressley has been charged with third-degree lynching/assault and battery by mob, according to booking records. The other four defendants are juveniles, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was released from jail on July 14 on a $5,000 surety bond.