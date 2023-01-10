FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post.

Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for traffic in the area.

The Charles Street railroad crossing in Lake City is closed due to reported water issues, Florence County Emergency Management said. There is little to no water on the East side of the tracks and low pressure was reported on the West side of the tracks.

Highway 52 between Loop Road and Tractor Supply in Lake City is also closed, according to emergency management officials. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes on Loop Road, Church Street or Matthews Road.

The intersection of Pinckney Street and Market Street in Timmonsville is closed, the post reads.

Anyone who notices other road closures is asked to inform Florence County Emergency Management by clicking here.