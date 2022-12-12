FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another man was arrested in connection with the illegal sale of counterfeit items at the Florence Flea Market, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Micheal Mack, 45, of Florence, was seen on Dec. 3 allegedly operating and selling counterfeit items at the flea market. The estimated value of the items Mack displayed was $30,000.

Mack was charged with the trafficking of counterfeit marks, goods or services, according to booking records.

Mack was released Monday from the Florence County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Additional arrests and charges are possible.

