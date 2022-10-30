FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents that took place early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Sunday shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, FCSO said.
Additional shots were fired at and/or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half Moon Road, according to FCSO. At this time, it appears the shootings are related.
Additional information was not immediately available.
