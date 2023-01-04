FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal.

The school’s Student Resource Officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said.

Principal Matthew Dowdell released a statement about the incident.

“Today shortly after 2nd block, two West Florence students had an isolated incident in the front of the building. This exchange became physical and resulted in one student falling off of the front balcony. Administrators and nurses responded immediately to this incident and called EMS, who arrived quickly and took the student to McLeod Hospital for further evaluation. The student has already been released to his parents with a sprained knee and wrist. The other student was taken to the principal’s office to start our investigation. After the investigation concluded, all evidence was released to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The event was isolated between these two students and was immediately taken care of. West Florence prides itself on keeping our school a safe learning environment,” Dowdell said.

Joye said one student has been detained.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.