FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday in the Timmonsville area after a pursuit that ended with a crash, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Leverne Martin, Jr., 27, of Timmonsville, was charged with a window-tint violation, not having a driver’s license, failure to stop for blue light and hit and run following an accident, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Martin fled after officers tried to pull him over on Brockington Street for a traffic violation. During the pursuit, he allegedly ran a stop sign at South Hill Road and Smith Street and then ran away after crashing into another vehicle. He was caught nearby by authorities.

The occupants in the other vehicle involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities did not say how many people were in the vehicle.

Martin was given a $3,913 surety bond and later released from the Florence County Detention Center, according to online booking records.