FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted after a shooting on Thursday near Pamlico was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted murder, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Lee Morgan, 49, is in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing. He is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Deputies responded at about 10:55 p.m. Thursday to the shooting on Sheba Lane, where the victim and family members identified Morgan as the suspect. Morgan left the area before authorities and EMS arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The wounded person was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Count on News13 for updates.