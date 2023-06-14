FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence home was hit by gunfire Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called at about 10 a.m. to the 800 block of Bradford Street after getting a call about shots fired, Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said.

Occupants were inside the home, but no one was hurt in the incident, which is still being investigated.

