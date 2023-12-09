FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Court of Appeals has denied 79-year-old Fred Hopkins’ appeal of his conviction and life sentence for shooting and killing two officers and injuring several other officers in the Vintage Place neighborhood in October 2018.

Hopkins, 79, was sentenced on Oct. 19 to life in prison on two murder charges for shooting and killing Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner. Several other officers were wounded when they were ambushed as they went to Hopkins’ home in the Vintage Place neighborhood to serve a warrant on his son, Seth for a sex charge involving a minor.

Seth was later sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sex crime and is currently serving his sentence.

In a ten-page handwritten letter to the South Carolina Court of Appeals, obtained by News13, dated November 7th, Hopkins cited several “arguable bases” on why he should be able to appeal his guilty plea.

In the letter, Hopkins said the trail judges “erred and abused” their discretion by removing his first two trail counsel without notice. He called the move a “structural error.”

Hopkins also questioned the legitimacy of the warrant Investigator Turner came to serve the day of the shooting. Hopkins, in the letter, called his attorneys “incompetent” and said they denied him assistance of counsel.

The South Carolina Court of Appeals dismissed his appeal on November 21st stating Hopkins failed to provide a sufficient explanation to reconsider his case.

