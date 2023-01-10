FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a deadly hit-and-run Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 233 East Ashby Road near Florence, SCHP said. The pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.
The highway patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is still investigating the crash.
No further details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.