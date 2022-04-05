FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man allegedly jumped on a car in Florence County and fired shots through the sunroof, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Shamauri Raja’Un McCall, 24, of Columbia, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. The charges stem from an incident Dec. 11, 2021, according to deputies.

McCall allegedly jumped on top of the car with the victims inside and fired multiple shots into the sunroof before leaving the area, Nunn said. McCall and one of the victims were known to each other.

No one was injured in the incident, Nunn said.

The U.S. Marshals assisted in McCall’s arrest.