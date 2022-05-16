FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County’s Buc-ee’s location is finally open after first breaking ground in November 2020.

According to employees, shoppers started lining up at 3 a.m. to be among the first to enter the Texas-sized travel center. The location is the first Buc-ee’s location in South Carolina and features 120 gas pumps.

Across from the pumps is a more than 50,000-square foot store, where shoppers can buy everything from fresh-cooked barbecue and other unique snacks to home goods.

John Graber, the general manager of the travel center, said thousands of customers were expected to pass through on opening day alone, with even more visitors expected over the weekend.

“Everyone is coming out. Think about it, this is history,” Graber said. “It will fill up rapidly, as you can see right now. It’s pretty hard to hear, but this is nothing compared to what will happen this weekend. We are very excited.”

Gov. Henry McMaster and other elected officials stopped by for a ribbon cutting Monday morning, where they marveled at the size of the store and shared their enthusiasm for the economic growth that will come with it.

Graber said he expects South Carolina’s first Buc-ee’s will not be the last.