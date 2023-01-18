FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at the West Palmetto Street interchange in Florence County have been reopened after an overnight crash involving three tractor-trailers, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The southbound lanes were shut down at exit 157, but reopened shortly after 8 a.m., according to SCDOT’s traffic-monitoring website. As of 8:15 a.m., traffic cameras in the area showed vehicles moving at normal speeds in the area.

No serious injuries were reported in the chain-reaction collision, troopers said.

Crews had to unload cargo from the trailers before the vehicles could be towed from the scene, troopers said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.